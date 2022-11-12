Kenyan activist speaks up for Africa as COP27 happens

Youth climate activists like Elizabeth Wathuti hope that COP27 in Egypt will deliver "climate justice" for the people most vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

The African continent has recently been hit hard by extreme weather such as heatwaves and drought, which will become more common as the climate warms.

Produced by Fay Nurse, Daniel Arce Lopez and Joe Payne

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.