Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was 'inspired by Africa'

The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, say they drew inspiration from Africa when it came to playing their characters in the sequel.

Winston Duke in particular was inspired by the Igbo community upon which he modelled the character of M'baku.

The world premiere took place on Sunday 6 October in Lagos, Nigeria which the director of the film, Ryan Coogler, described as “it’s as significant as it gets".

The second installation tells of the Wakanda’s fighting to protect their nation from intervening world powers and a new formidable threat in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

Reporter: Keisha Gitari

Producer: Princess Abumere

Filmed & edited: Joshua Akinyemi