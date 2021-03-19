Three reasons why Western Tigray is significant in Ethiopia’s civil war
Fighting between the Ethiopia government and Tigray forces has been going on since November 2020.
The administrative area of Western Tigray was seized by Amhara forces when the war broke out.
The BBC’s Kaleb Moges explains the significant of Western Tigray in Ethiopia’s civil war.
Production and filming and editing: Gloria Achieng and George Wafula
Graphics: George Wafula
Script writing: Anthony Irungu, Yemane Nagish and Mintesnot Teshome