Fighting between the Ethiopia government and Tigray forces has been going on since November 2020.

The administrative area of Western Tigray was seized by Amhara forces when the war broke out.

The BBC’s Kaleb Moges explains the significant of Western Tigray in Ethiopia’s civil war.

Production and filming and editing: Gloria Achieng and George Wafula

Graphics: George Wafula

Script writing: Anthony Irungu, Yemane Nagish and Mintesnot Teshome