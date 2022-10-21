Nigeria floods: “We don’t know what to do”

Nigerian authorities say the number of people now known to have died as a result of flooding across the country has risen to at least 600.

The country’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has described the disaster as “overwhelming”, stating that more flooding is to be expected in the coming weeks.

BBC’s Keisha Gitari breaks down the situation.

Reporter/Producer: Keisha Gitari

Video Editor: Rilwan Salami

Graphics: Mayowa Alabi