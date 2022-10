Sauda Abass, from the Kenyan coastal town of Lamu, stands out as a female footballer to come from the region.

The 21-year-old joined the local men's team, as the only girl, after the women's team was dissolved.

All her efforts paid off when she was spotted by a French team that invited her for trials.

Filmed by Justus Netia

Produced by Agnes Penda and Ruth Mulandi

Edited by Njoroge Muigai