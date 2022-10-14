In the Footsteps of the Warrior Queen is a journey to the heart of Benin's ancient Kingdom of Dahomey, where a great warrior queen, Tassi Hangbé, once led an all-female army - the Agodjies, known to Europeans as "Amazons".

Benin's formidable lawyer and four-time presidential candidate, Marie-Elise Gbedo, leads us to her country's past, where powerful women conquered and instilled fear, and questions the future of her country, where 70% of women today are victims of domestic violence.

Watch the full documentary here.

Edited by Ifiok Ettang

Produced by Valeria Cardi

Executive produced by Nicola Milne