Campaigning is intensifying in Nigeria ahead of general elections early in 2023.

Peter Obi, of the Labour Party, is seen as one of the country's three main contenders. That is alongside Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC and Abubakar Atiku of the main opposition PDP.

Peter Obi is seen as an outsider. For some though he's a refreshing alternative to the traditional candidates and usual suspects.

Mr Obi has quickly become a political sensation in the country, attracting huge waves of support from the disaffected youth who are deeply frustrated with the political elite. But his detractors say he is big on plans but gives very little detail of how he'll actually solve the county's myriad problems.

Peter Obi has been speaking to BBC Africa's Peter Okwoche