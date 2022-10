“To anyone struggling with mental health issues…speak up. This is your life.”

Kenyan mental health activist, Onyango Otieno, discusses attitudes towards mental health and the importance of getting a diagnosis.

Onyango told the BBC's Ashley Ogonda how his male friends played an important role in his road to recovery.

Produced by Ashley Ogonda

Filmed by Anthony Irungu

Edited by Ashley Ogonda and Anthony Irungu