For the first time since violence retuned to northern Ethiopia in August, breaking a five-month humanitarian truce, peace once again seems possible.

The head of the African Union has joined growing voices in welcoming public commitments by both sides to return to talks. The EU said it was ready to support the latest peace efforts in South Africa.

The BBC’s correspondent in Addis Ababa, Kalkidan Yibeltal, examines how close are Ethiopia's warring parties to agreeing to peace.

Filmed and edited by Amensisa Negera