Gambia cough syrup scandal: What do we know so far?

A global alert has been issued over four cough syrups after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned they could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.

The products were manufactured by an Indian company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

The Indian government has ordered an investigation into the four cough syrups. The firm has not responded to a BBC request for comment.

BBC's Léone Ouedraogo tells us what we know about the cough syrups and how you could protect your children.

