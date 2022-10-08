London-based designer Abigail Ajobi was influenced by the love story of her parents for her latest collection, where they met on a flight between Lagos and London.

The 25-year-old used references in her work, like her mother’s favourite Yoruba saying, and placing her dad as a figurehead on an imaginary currency.

She said: “My culture and my designs are just part of who I am and how I express myself.”

She also spoke to BBC Africa about how she thinks that more black designers are making it the fashion industry and the expectation of African parents from their children.

Produced and edited by Maisie Smith-Walters

Filmed by Ameer Ahmed