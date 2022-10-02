In Kenya, more than a third of the population grow up in single-parent families. BBC Africa Eye follows the personal journey of reporter Namukabo Werungah, who has never known her father and has decided to search for this missing part of her identity.

She has no idea if he is alive or dead, but with her wedding approaching, has decided it’s time to know her history. Will she find the man she was meant to call dad? And if she does, will he want her in his life?