Fibroids: Why was it a family secret?

Tanzania’s three-time Olympian Magdalena Moshi is a woman on a mission to end culture-induced silence around reproductive health issues in her country and parts of Africa where it is a taboo to talk about certain conditions.

It follows an emergency surgery she underwent resulting in nearly four kilograms of uterine fibroids removed from her body. It was only after the surgery she learned the condition runs in her family but because it is a taboo subject, she was never told about it. She's confronted her father about keeping it secret.

Produced by Peter Musembi

Edited by Saidata Sesay