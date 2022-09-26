Senegal's national football team coach, Aliou Cissé, lost 11 members of his own family, including his sister, in the 2002 Joola disaster. Cisse's family had been on board a government-owned ferry travelling from South Senegal to the capital Dakar when it capsized.

Produced and directed by Efrem Gebreab and Nicola Milne

Interview by Babacar Diarra

Edited by Ameer Ahmed