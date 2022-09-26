Aliou Cissé: Senegal national football team coach remembering the Joola disaster
Senegal's national football team coach, Aliou Cissé, lost 11 members of his own family, including his sister, in the 2002 Joola disaster. Cisse's family had been on board a government-owned ferry travelling from South Senegal to the capital Dakar when it capsized.
Watch the full documentary The Joola: Africa's Titanic here.
Produced and directed by Efrem Gebreab and Nicola Milne
Interview by Babacar Diarra
Edited by Ameer Ahmed