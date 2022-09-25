On 26 September 2002, The Joola, a government-owned Senegalese ferry, capsized off the coast of The Gambia, killing over 1,800 people. There were just 64 survivors.

It is the second-worst non-wartime maritime disaster in history, taking the lives of more than the infamous Titanic.

Twenty years on, the BBC investigates why this tragedy occurred and tells the harrowing, heart-warming stories of survivors and families, who continue to call for the wreckage to be raised from the sea bed.

Watch the full documentary The Joola: Africa's Titanic here.

Produced and directed by Efrem Gebreab and Nicola Milne

Edited by Anthony Irungu