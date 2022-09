South African musician Mr JazziQ is one of the pioneers of amapaino, a style of house music which emerged in his country.

He used to be part of the duo JazziDisiciples, but is now a solo artist.

He spoke to BBC Africa’s Nyasha Michelle and took her through five tracks he worked on, and what they say about the genre, his life and his lost friends.

Filmed and edited by Mark Sedgwick