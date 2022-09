Kenya's Supreme Court ruling has confirmed William Ruto's win over Raila Odinga, dismissing several petitions seeking to annul the result of the 9 August election.

There have been celebrations in Ruto's stronghold of Eldoret while in Mr Odinga's stronghold of Kisumu there have been mixed reactions.

Filmed by Anne Okumu, Anthony Irungu and Andrew Njuguna

Edited by Gloria Achieng