After months of peace and calm in Ethiopia, fighting has returned to the northern Tigray region.

Both the Ethiopian government and the Tigrayan forces have accused each other of breaching the truce.

And the fighting appears to have already started affecting humanitarian efforts with the World Food Programme accusing Tigrayan forces of stealing more than half a million litres of fuel that's meant to be used to deliver aid. Tigrayan forces have not responded to the accusations.

The BBC's Kalkidan Yibeltal explains what lies behind the renewed violence.