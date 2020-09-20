The perils of female gold miners in Sierra Leone

A bill to regulate mining in Sierra Leone has just been passed by its parliament and is expected to be signed into law by the president in the coming weeks.

The bill specifically looks at gender rights to improve the situation for female miners in the country. The situation has been unequal for a number of years and women’s rights groups have been lobbying for the change.

