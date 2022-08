Moroccan singer, Abir El Abed, was diagnosed with trichotillomania at just 15 years old.

There's still a lack of awareness surrounding the condition.

Trichotillomania is a mental health disorder which causes the urge to pull hair out. It's most commonly found in women in young people.

Produced by Lilaafa Amouzou

Filmed by Ousseynou Ndiaye

Edited by Miriam O'Donkor