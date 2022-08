Raila Odinga, the runner-up in Kenya's 2022 presidential election, has filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the outcome in which William Ruto was declared winner.

The seven judges have 14 days to make a ruling and the court's decision is final.

Muthoni Muchiri explains the Supreme Court process and possible outcomes.

Video Produced by: Gloria Achieng' and Njoroge Muigai