Raila Odinga has filed a petition to the Supreme Court of Kenya, contesting the presidential results announced by the electoral commission, IEBC last week. The electoral commission said Mr Ruto won with 50.49 per cent of the votes cast against Mr Odinga's 48.85 per cent.

Mr Odinga's lead counsel, Paul Mwangi, alleges a series of malpractices 'hijacked' the communication of the vote results and denounced what he described as 'the most audacious attack' on Kenya's democratic institutions.

Reporter: Mercy Juma