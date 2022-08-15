Dozens of people have died after a fire broke out at a Coptic church in Egypt's city, Giza.

Many people were crushed during a desperate scramble to escape.

Officials have said at least 41 people have died and dozens have been injured. Children are believed to be among the dead.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.