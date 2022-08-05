Kenyan politicians are using millions of dollars to fight for political seats in the 2022 general election.

Attempts by the electoral body to cap campaign financing and contributions were thwarted by the national assembly in 2021.

How are politicians spending the money? What are implications for the country's democracy?

BBC Africa's Ashley Ogonda explains.

Produced by Anthony Irungu & George Wafula

Research and data analysis by Dorothy Otieno, Brian Osweta & Victor Oluoch