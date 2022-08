In August 1972, tens of thousands of Asians were given 90 days to leave Uganda by then President Idi Amin.

Maz Mashru was born in eastern Uganda and was a photographer for a newspaper in the country.

He was sent to the UK with just £55 ($67) to look after him and his family.

Maz told us about his experience and like many Indians, he settled in Leicester, England.

Produced, filmed and edited by Ameer Ahmed