A group of polo players in the UK are trying to change the perception of the sport. They are encouraging women and young people from ethnic minority backgrounds, to take up the game.

Over 4,000 people attended Lux Afrique's Polo Day, at a club south of London.

It's the biggest event of it’s kind in Europe. The day was also about celebrating African culture – fashion, music and food.

Reporter & Producer Jean Otalor

Filmed by David Wilkins