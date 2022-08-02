While it may look like 2022 has seen an unprecedented high number of Kenyan women vying for elective seats, data from Kenya’s electoral commission, the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission, (IEBC) shows that the growth is little. This is from 7% in 2017 to 11% in 2022.

Sexual harassment is among one of the many challenges women say face. Other challenges include violence, intimidation and the expensive nature of campaigns.

Produced by Esther Akello Ogola

Filmed and Edited by Gloria Achieng