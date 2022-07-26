At least 15 people have died in the Democratic Republic of Congo after demonstrations turned violent when protesters stormed a UN headquarters.

Around five people have died in Goma, and ten people lost their lives in demonstrations in Butembo.

A UN peacekeeping force has been in DR Congo for more than 20 years, but has been criticised by locals for being ineffective in tackling rebel groups that are active in the area.

Seven of the dead were civilians, while the others were UN personnel.