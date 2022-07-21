Somalia drought: ‘I remember at least five children died’

Fardhosa is just 13 years old but has never had a proper meal. She’s also lived through three droughts in her short life.

Her family have been forced to move to a displacement camp in southwest Somalia in search of food, water and shelter.

Twenty million people in the Horn of Africa are at risk of starvation by the end of the year as the drought continues.

Video produced by Sandrine Lungumbu

