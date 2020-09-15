Timinepre fled Nigeria in 2021 because of her sexuality. She’s been celebrating with other African LGBTQ+ people at Pride in London - her first since her refugee status was confirmed in the UK.

She’s calling for laws in her native Nigeria to be eased to enable people there to celebrate Pride freely. The government passed the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act there in 2014, with Nigerians facing up to 14 years in prison if found to have broken the law.

