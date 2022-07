An Ethiopian migrant describes the abuse he faced at the hands of traffickers in Somalia and Yemen.

Diinee fled violence in his home with the hopes of getting to Saudi Arabia but got trapped in Yemen, where he witnessed and experienced horrific abuse.

He is one of thousands of citizens who have been repatriated back home by the Ethiopian government under a scheme launched in March.

Produced by: Aaron Akinyemi, Yadeta Berhanu