Why do some people grow up not knowing they have sickle cell?

Sickle cell anaemia is a genetic blood disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. Despite this, stigma surrounding the disease persists especially in West African countries.

Where does the stigma come from and what can be done to improve the lives of people living with the disease?

BBC Africa reporter Jameisha Prescod spoke to African people living with sickle cell to dispel misconceptions about the condition.

Filmed, produced and directed by Jameisha Prescod

Executive producer Connor Boals