Sharon Juhl is Mauritius' first medical clown. His mission is to help hospitalised children reduce stress and to make their treatment more effective.

Sharon works alongside nurses and doctors in paediatric wards in the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National (SSRN) Hospital in Mauritius. His dream is to see more trained medical clowns in Africa.

Camera by Ousseynou Ndiaye

Produced by Seydina Alioune Djigo & Gloria Achieng

Edited by Gloria Achieng