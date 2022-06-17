AI and robotics are leading to significant healthcare advances in South Africa.

Robots in a hospital in Cape Town are helping surgeons operate more precisely and allowing patients to speak to distant relatives.

Researchers from Stellenbosch University are working on an app that will be able to listen to you cough and determine whether you may have tuberculosis or not.

Produced by Vumani Mkhize and Karen Schoonbee.

Filmed and edited by Mark Sedgwick.