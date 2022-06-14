Oyster farming in The Gambia is completely dominated by women, who harvest, process and market the oysters.

But they are now seeing their livelihoods slowly disappear - party because of climate change, which is affecting the mangrove ecosystem where the oysters grow.

They are experiencing higher surface temperatures, rising sea levels, acidification and changes in ocean currents.

If CO2 emissions remain high, by the end of the century oyster stocks are projected to decline by up to 80%.

Produced by Jean Otalor. Filmed and edited by Joshua Akinyemi