What's it like parenting record-breaking nonuplets?

The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - are "in perfect health" says their mother Halima Cissé.

Originally from Mali, she gave birth in Morocco after Mali’s government flew her there for specialist care.

Cissé gave birth by a Caesarean section and her babies weighed between 500g and 1kg (1.1lb and 2.2lb).

During scans, doctors only detected seven babies.

