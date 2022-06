In one of the busiest markets in Uganda's capital Kampala, where people used to buy wholesale foods, customers are struggling to buy one item.

Uganda's core inflation is currently running at 4.9%, the highest in the country since 2017.

Ugandans are calling on the government to do something.

The BBC's Patience Atuhaire is in the capital to see how the cost of living is crippling businesses.

Filmed by: Allan Atulinda

Edited by: Ameer Ahmed