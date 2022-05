A red card card for... not washing your hands?

Meet Beza, who is better known to locals as Imama Fishka or Mama Whistle, the owner of a small restaurant in Ethiopia.

After an outbreak of cholera in 2016, she implemented some strict hygiene rules to stop the spread.

She's now known in Addis Ababa for her marketing tactics, with even Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed having visited the restaurant.