The tourist town with no visitors

Ethiopia’s 17-month civil war has left thousands dead and millions in need of aid.

A humanitarian truce between the government and Tigrayan rebels is hailed as an important step towards finding a resolution to the war.

But in the historic town of Lalibela, the war and the Covid-19 pandemic have left many without livelihoods.

