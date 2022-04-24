Activist Gina Hitsch was shocked when she saw a BBC interview with Nigerian student Jessica Orakpo, who described facing racism when attempting to leave Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Gina, who is based in Germany, reached out to Jessica as a result of seeing the video and helped her secure accommodation in Hungary. Gina also began driving across Europe to pick up stranded African refugees fleeing Europe.

Her non-profit civil rights organisation Be Your Future has partnered with several other black organisations in Germany to transport up to 100 refugees to safe havens in Europe. They now hope to drive buses to the Ukraine border to help evacuate stranded students seeking to flee the war.

Video by Aaron Akinyemi