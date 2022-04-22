Kenya's former president, Mwai Kibaki, has died at the age of 90, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced.

His 2002 election ended 40 years of one-party rule since independence.

However, his 2007 re-election sparked months of nationwide violence and led to 1,200 deaths.

President Kenyatta led the tributes, saying Mr Kibaki had "led the charge to keep the ruling party accountable" and had "earned the abiding respect and affection" of this nation.