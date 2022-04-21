Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen are facing off in the French presidential election second-round run-off vote on Sunday.

The only debate between them before election day was broadcast live on French television on Wednesday evening.

Ms Le Pen collectively described French-speaking African countries, many of which are former French colonies, as "long-standing partners of France", and spoke of the importance of restoring relationships with them.

Mr Macron dismissed her claims, saying Africans were "stunned" by her policies, highlighting her aim of banning headscarves in public in France. He insisted he was the one who "valued" France's relationship with Africa.