The Real Housewives franchise has been hugely popular, showcasing the lifestyles of wealthy women across the world.

Now for the first time, a series set in Nigeria has been launched, featuring several of Lagos's most glamorous socialites.

BBC Africa spoke to two of them - Chioma Ikokwu and Toyin Lawani-Adebayo.

Produced by Aaron Akinyemi, Keisha Gitari, Miriam O'Donkor and Mark Sedgwick