High school student Adewale Qoyum made his dream of owning a motorbike a reality after converting his own bicycle using a scrap generator engine.

Using equipment and parts from his local workshop, the 16-year-old says it took him five months to build.

He's now able to ride the automatic vehicle to school and has been inspired to take on even more ambitious projects in the future.

Produced by Damilola Oduolowu