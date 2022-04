Climate change is having a devastating impact across Africa, affecting communities in different ways.

For people living with albinism on the Continent increasing temperatures and longer dry seasons pose a particular challenge.

Coco, who lives in Nigeria, shared her experience with us.

Producers: Jameisha Prescod and Keisha Gitari

Video Editors: Alvaro Ricciardelli and Munira Hussein

Filmed by: Joshua Akinyemi and Chukuemeka Anyikwa