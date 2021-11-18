Some asylum seekers who cross the English Channel to the UK will be given a one-way ticket to Rwanda under new plans.

The pilot scheme will focus on single men arriving on boats or lorries.

Rwanda's Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta said at a press conference, where he appeared with UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, that this deal was not for people from neighbouring countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

In a separate press conference, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the £120m ($157m) scheme would "save countless lives" from human trafficking.