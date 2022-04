Eighteen-year-old Angella Okutoyi is vying for the top spot as Africa's queen of tennis.

In January 2022, she was the only African to win a match at the Australian Open’s junior championships, as well as being the first Kenyan woman to win any grand slam match.

Inspired by the great Serena Williams, the route into elite tennis hasn’t been easy, but now Angella is looking towards beating out the competition for her next grand slam win.