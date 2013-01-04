The children displaced in DR Congo conflict

The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing a forgotten crisis.

According to the UN, the country has one of the largest displaced populations in the world - more people there have fled their homes than in places like Yemen or Afghanistan.

Approximately 42% of all displaced people in the world are children.

We speak to a 14-year-old boy, who we are calling Blukwa, who has found a home in an isolated camp on a remote hillside in the eastern part of DR Congo where the violence is at its worst.

Footage from the camp, including an interview, was provided to the BBC by Unicef.

Reporter: Joice Etutu

Producer: Alexandra Ostasiewicz