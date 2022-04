The death toll in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal has reached more than 250, after devastating floods wreaked havoc in the area.

Volunteers in Durban are helping clear the debris and also search for people that may be trapped.

Officials have called it "one of the worst weather storms in the history of our country".

The BBC spoke to a local pastor who's seen a tow truck pull a body out of the wreckage.