Somalia drought: ‘If we don’t act, 350,000 will perish’

Aid agencies have warned that Somalia is facing a risk of famine.

At least 4.5m people are in need of urgent humanitarian aid in the country, which is experiencing its worst drought in a decade.

Many animals have died and prices of commodities like food and water are surging.

Children are bearing the biggest brunt of the crisis as 1.4m of those below the age of five are severely malnourished.

The BBC's Mercy Juma is on the ground, hundreds of kilometres from Mogadishu.

Reporter: Mercy Juma

Produced by: Gladys Kigo

Filmed by: Mohamud Abdisamad

Edited by: Hassan Lali